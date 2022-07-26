UK: Police Find Human Remains At Oldham Mill 10 Weeks After Major Fire Incident

The Greater Manchester Police has declared a major incident after human remains were found at Bismark House Mill on Bower Street in Oldham. Demolition workers found the remains on Saturday, 23 July, at Bismark House following a fire incident at a mill in Oldham, which occurred more than two months ago. The Greater Manchester Police said that they received a report on Thursday, 21 July, that four Vietnamese nationals were missing and they might have been involved in the fire.

A fire incident at the premises was reported to the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service on May 7. It took the firefighters four days to extinguish the blaze, according to the news release issued by the Greater Manchester Police. Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts in the news release said, "Victims and the bereaved are at the forefront of our investigations into deaths." Potts further said that they continue to work to identify the deceased and added that they were coordinating with other agencies to ensure family members in Vietnam have been fully informed. He further stated that a major incident has been declared to ensure that both the Greater Manchester Police and partner agencies respond to the incident in the "most effective way."

“This news will understandably impact both the local and wider community. I can reassure members of the public that this has been declared a major incident to ensure both GMP and partner agencies respond to this incident in the most effective way," Rob Potts said in the news release issued by the Greater Manchester Police.

Fire incident in Oldham

The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said that they had sent 10 fire engines, three aerial appliances and other additional support vehicles to control the blaze at the mill at 2:15 am (local time) on 7 May, The Guardian reported. Ben Levy, the area manager, said that the North West Fire Control Operators received around 70,999 calls from people at the time of the incident. Leon Parkes, the assistant chief fire officer for GMFRS said that the fire fighters at the spot "met with a very serious fire" in the building. As per The Guardian report, Parkes stated that the decision to not allow firefighters into the building was made as the fire was "well developed" and "was continuing to grow" as well as concerns regarding the structural ability of the building.

