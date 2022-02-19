UK Police Introduces 'SmartWater' To Keep Women Safe & Reduce Domestic Violence: Reports

The UK police have reportedly resorted to "SmartWater," a forensic liquid that only shows up under ultraviolet light, in an attempt to keep women safe. According to a BBC report, this forensic liquid can linger on the skin for up to six weeks, allowing authorities to identify the perpetrator to the precise batch of water sprayed. The report further stated that it lasts significantly longer on clothing as well. The UK Police department is currently testing the technology to bolster women safety measures in the country.

Over 200 women in the UK have had forensic deterrence packages delivered to their homes. A hand-held container for spraying and a gel for doorknobs and gates are included in these packages. It also has an automatic trap that sprays the liquid when someone comes close to the house. West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, and Staffordshire Police are now using these packages, BBC reported.

Lee Berry, Detective Superintendent of West Yorkshire Police, came up with the concept. She stated that domestic violence is usually difficult to prosecute, and the majority of these crimes take place behind closed doors. "It can be one word against another. We can track someone back to a spot if we forensically mark them. We will know who is the perpetrator," Berry was quoted as saying by BBC. According to the crime survey of England and Wales, responding to a domestic violence incident costs the police on average £640 (around Rs 48,000). Berry estimated that employing forensic marking as a deterrence will save the force roughly £500 on each deployment.

SmartWater was used to protect property and deter thieves

The majority of victims who have used this technology have informed the police that it has made them feel safer. In addition, 94% of respondents stated they would suggest it to their friends. SmartWater was earlier used to protect property and deter thieves by spraying it on high-value items. As part of the UK's Violence Against Women and Girls strategy, at least 20 of England's 43 police forces have shared their strategy to combat domestic abuse. Meanwhile, Detective Superintendent Berry is optimistic that other forces will also resort to the technology very soon.

Image: PTI/AP