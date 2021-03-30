UK Police Launch Probe Into Alleged Racism Faced By Rashmi Samant At Oxford Varsity

Amidst the startling controversy at the Oxford University that sparked following Rashmi Samant's resignation as the President of the Students Union, the Thames Valley Police have launched a probe into the matter. Samant, an Indian-born student at Oxford University, has alleged that she was a victim of cyberbullying and racism after being elected as the President of the Students' Union. As per reports, the Thames Valley Police has received a complaint of an 'alleged hate incident' and subsequently began an investigation. However, no arrests have been made in the matter yet.

Notably, the University of Oxford has also stated that it is conducting a 'thorough investigation' into the complaints of harassment and equality on campus. Oxford University has reportedly said that an investigation into the online comments has been initiated and that the institution is “fully committed to creating an environment where people of all backgrounds, including our Hindu students and staff, can feel welcome, valued and respected.” On the other hand, Samant has said that the continued cyberbullying has made it difficult for her to consider returning to the university at the present stage.

Controversy erupted when Samant resigned from the position of President-elect of the Oxford University Student union in February after allegedly being subjected to intense bullying over her social media captions, posts from the past. While she ran the election campaign on ‘decolonisation’, her Twitter account was suspended and was returned with zero followers. Samant was not only forced to issue a public apology but eventually resigned from the position just weeks after making history in the British University. The Udupi-born was allegedly attacked on her religion and her parents were also dragged in by a faculty member Abhijit Sarkar who publicly admitted on Instagram, “very glad to see that she has been forced to resign within 2 days after her election.”

The issue has also been raised in the Parliament with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighting that the government is monitoring the situation very closely. Responding to BJP MP Ashwini Vaishnav's query, Jaishankar had said, "As the land of Mahatma Gandhi, we can never ever turn our eyes away from racism. Particularly so when it is in a country where we have such a large diaspora. We've strong ties with the UK. We'll take up such matters with great candour when required." He added, “We will monitor these developments very very closely. We will raise it when required and we will always champion the fight against racism and other forms of intolerance.”

Among the other developments in Rashmi Samant controversy included a case being filed against an Oxford University faculty member, Abhijit Sarkar, who is a postdoctoral history researcher at New College in Oxford University. The UK Police filed the case after Satish Sharma, Managing Director of the global Hindu Federation, complained about 'religious hatred, bullying and harassment of Samant at the hands of the Oxford PhD scholar.