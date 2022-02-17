UK: Police Launch Probe Into Cash-for-honours Claims Related To Prince Charles' Charity

London police have started a probe into alleged cash-for-honours in return for donations linked to one of Prince Charles' charities. The police have launched an investigation into claims that people related to Prince Charles' charity had offered to help Saudi national secure honours and citizenship in return for donations, according to AP. The investigation by the police has been initiated after media reports suggested that a long time aid to Prince Charles' help to secure the prince's support for a Saudi billionaire to receive a knighthood and British citizenship.

As per the AP report, the Saudi national had paid around 1.5 million pounds ($2 million) in a donation in return for knighthood and British citizenship. The Metropolitan Police Service has announced that they have decided to launch a formal investigation after media reports related to the charity. The police informed that they are conducting the review of the findings of an inquiry commissioned by the Prince Charles Foundation and also assessing the documents that have been given by the foundation. Furthermore, the police in the statement informed that no arrest has been made in the matter.

Prince Charles 'had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours': Clarence House

Clarence House in the statement insisted that there has been no evidence that proves these claims and added that Prince Charles will cooperate in the investigation. The inquiry commissioned by the Prince’s Foundation, which is focused on preserving Dumfries House has found evidence of communication and coordination between the charity’s then-chief executive and people who were working to secure honours for a donor. Reportedly, the event took place between 2014 to 2018 and the man who had reportedly been at the centre of allegations had resigned in 2021.

“The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities,” Clarence House said as per AP.

Prince Charles former valet temporarily steps down

Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz had paid thousands of pounds to people with links to Prince Charles who had assured him they could secure the honour, Sunday Times reported. Prince Charles gave Mahfouz his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) at a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace in November 2016.

As per the Sunday Times news report, the event was not published in the Court Circular, the official list of royal engagements. The media report alleged Michael Fawcett, the prince’s former valet, stepped down temporarily as chief executive of the Prince’s Foundation after he was told that allegations linked to the awarding of the CBE would be published.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP

