UK Police 'looking Into' Sunak As PM Caught On Camera Without Seatbelt In A Moving Car

The British Police is “looking into” United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car while he was promoting a government campaign. The PM shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen seated in the back of a moving car without his seatbelt. Sunak was heading to Lancashire to promote his allocation of the “levelling up” funding. According to Daily Mail UK, the Lancashire Police revealed on Friday that they were made aware of the matter and are initiating an inquiry into the situation.

After receiving backlash from the opposition, Sunak acknowledged the “error of judgment”. On Thursday, the premier faced major criticisms after he took a domestic flight in an RAF jet for the third time in 10 days. The critics blasted the British Prime Minister for choosing to fly on a jet instead of taking a train or a car. Sunak’s Thursday video was criticised by many since the British Prime Minister broke a UK traffic law. In accordance with Rule 99 of the UK Highway Code, a passenger needs to wear a seatbelt in vehicles if they are fitted with them. According to the Daily Mail UK, a fine of up to £500 can be issued in case of violation.

Downing Street acknowledges the mistake

A Downing Street spokesperson stated that the British Prime Minister fully accepts his mistake. “That was a brief error of judgment. The Prime Minister removed his seatbelt to film a short clip,” the spokesperson asserted. “The Prime Minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt,” the spokesperson added.