In a shocking incident, British law enforcement agencies have lost track of over 516 sex criminals that they were supposed to be monitoring, The Sun reported, Saturday. The harmful offenders that have now escaped the police surveillance were living “unobserved among the public,” the British outlets reported citing data. Most of the criminals who went missing may now be residing in London – 233, the report revealed. Of those, at least two criminals pose a “high or very high risk of serious harm” and were found fleeing the two previously two known regions.

“It is scandalous that there should be more than 500 loose and unsupervised criminals in our communities. These individuals could pose a serious risk to public safety and locating them should be an urgent priority for police forces,” said David Spencer, of campaign group the Centre for Crime Prevention, according to The Sun. “The policy of not publicising these names to alert the public should be reversed immediately,” he added.

Across the UK, there are three ‘risk levels’, Level 1 being normal agency management that includes the cases with a low-medium risk of serious harm to others. While Level 2 also known as the local inter-risk agency management includes the cases with a high or very high risk of harm to others Level 3 meanwhile is reserved for those deemed to pose the highest risk of causing serious harm, according to The Sun.

Two London Boroughs have highest rate of crime

A British-based analysis agency Shergroup lists two London Boroughs that have the highest rate of gun and knife crime, namely the Southwark and Lambeth. Metropolitan Police data suggests that violence against women or men “is the most common crime, followed by theft and vehicle offenses,” in London.

The most dangerous borough in London basis the rate of crime in 2021 was Croydon, with 1,617 violent crimes reported – the most in London, according to Shergroup. A year prior to that the crime rate in this region was attained at 921,211. Croydon, ironically, is a large town in south London and hosts major crime incidences. It is the largest commercial district in Greater London with popular venues such as the Museum of Croydon, Wandle Park, South Norwood Country Park, Croydon Airport Visitor Centre, Kidspace Croydon etc, and attracts many tourists.