UK Police Officers Call For A Hike In Salary Across All Ranks

UK Police leaders have demanded a hike for officers amid fears that decreasing wages and a series of scandals would witness a thousand quit, reported Daily Mail. The future of British policing might be under threat until UK police officers have been given an increase in their salary across all ranks, argued one of the UK police leaders. Further, the UK police leaders have also warned about rising resignations despite the Government's efforts to recruit 20,000 extra officers.

The UK Police's salary has fallen by almost 17% since 2010, with starting salaries dropping from GBP33,000 to between GDP23,500 and GBP26,700 when adjusted for inflation. A statement has been released by the National Police Chiefs' Council to the advisory board on police salary which has warned that a third of officers have less than five years of experience, however, many have been thinking of quitting following a "slew of a police scandal", reported the Independent. According to the Home Office, UK police officers have already received hikes in their salary with overtime and other allowances, and most recruits have shared job satisfaction.

"Police officers deserve fair pay that reflects their unique duties and contribution to society, including their responsibility to run toward danger, as well as recognising that they are restricted in taking on second jobs and are not allowed to strike," said Jeremy Vaughan, Chief Constable, National Police Chiefs' Council Lead for Pay and Conditions.

Further, he added: "Any pay award should recognise the impact of the cost of living on officers and be fully funded." He also shared that he has submitted evidence to the Police Remuneration Review Body and has asked that their recommendations to the government on salary take all these factors into consideration.