A fatal blast that took place on Sunday when a man detonated a homemade explosive device outside a Liverpool maternity hospital, forced the United Kingdom to establish a national-level threat warning on Monday. The deadly explosion happened inside a Taxi and the incident was later termed a ‘terrorist incident.' Following the event, last night, counter-terrorism police claimed that they believed the man who died while detonating the explosive was Emad al-Swealmeen, as per The Guardian.

Police stated that the 32 years old Al-Swealmeen, had taken the taxi from an apartment that is a few miles away from the Liverpool Women's hospital. Police suspect that he had recently rented the apartment. Upon the blast, the taxi driver named David Perry was able to get out of the vehicle before it went up in flames and was admitted to the hospital, yet later released after treatments.

Police suspicion over the deceased man who led the hospital attack

Furthermore, police indicated that they could not say with absolute surety that whether the hospital was Al-Swealmeen's planned target or if the explosive he built caught fire before it was supposed to blast. The NHS officials urged yesterday night that all institutions should evaluate their security measures to avoid such attacks.

As per The Guardian, Detective chief inspector of the North West Counter Terrorism Police, Andrew Meeks made a statement late Monday night requesting citizens to come forward immediately if anybody has the knowledge on the deceased man.

In addition to this, Police officers suspect that Al Swealmeen had stayed in a property on Sutcliffe Street in Liverpool's Kensington neighbourhood, wherein counter-terrorism officers had previously conducted searches. The police further revealed that he had also rented the apartment in an address on Rutland Avenue in the city, which has also been raided, the BBC reported. “Our focus is the Rutland Avenue address where we have continued to recover significant items," Citing Andrew Meeks, BBC reported.

Meanwhile, police have previously called the event a terror act in UK, and the UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel said the terrorist threat level in the country will be upgraded from significant to severe, indicating that another attack was "very probable." Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a national emergency meeting, asked the citizen to be watchful. In the meantime, Russ Jackson, the head of Counter-terrorism Policing in northwest England, stated during a news conference after the incident that the reason for this act is still to be established.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)