UK Police Say People 'have Right To Protest' Against Monarchy, Despite Multiple Arrests

After arresting a few individuals in recent days, UK's Metropolitan Police says people "absolutely have the right to protest" about the monarchy. The arrests occurred during events commemorating the UK's Queen Elizabeth II's death and announcing King Charles III as the new monarch.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement in response to a video circulating on social media in which an officer is heard asking for the information of a man who holds up a blank piece of paper and declares his intention to write "Not my King" on it. The officer, who was reportedly brought in to assist the Met, is heard saying that the message "may offend people."

British media reported quoting Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy, as saying, "The public absolutely have a right to protest and we have been making this clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently in place."

The arrests of anti-monarchy protesters following the death of Queen Elizabeth II have been described as "deeply concerning" by free-speech advocates. A 22-year-old woman was charged with breach of the peace on September 11 after being arrested during the King's accession proclamation outside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Anti-monarchy protesters arrested in UK

On the same day, Symon Hill, 45, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after shouting "Who elected him?" during another accession proclamation in Oxford. On September 12, a 22-year-old man was detained in connection with a breach of the peace after allegedly heckling Prince Andrew as the royal procession moved along Edinburgh's Royal Mile, according to Thames Valley Police. He was later released from custody and was said to be helping police "voluntarily."

Further, Police escorted a protester holding a sign that said, "Not my King," away from parliament on September 12 prior to the King's entrance at Westminster Hall. The Metropolitan Police said that a member of the public was asked to leave the area in front of the Palace of Westminster "to permit vehicle entrance and egress through the gates," but that no one had been detained or told to leave the surrounding area.

Approximately 1,500 military men will assist police officers and civilian stewards in managing the massive influx of people that is anticipated in London during the next week. BBC reported citing Sir Mark Rowley, the incoming Metropolitan Police Commissioner, that his department was facing a "massive challenge."

Image: AP