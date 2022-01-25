UK Police To Investigate Lockdown Parties At PM Boris Johnson's Office

The breaches of COVID-19 restriction during the first lockdown in 2020 at Downing Street will be investigated by the London Police, as they announced on Tuesday. In a statement to the London Assembly, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said that an investigation has begun and that the Scotland Yard is currently looking into a number of occurrences at Number 10 Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in respect to potential COVID-19 laws.

We have launched investigations into events at Downing Street and Whitehall where participants may have breached Health Protection Regulations.



Earlier, London police refused to open a criminal inquiry into alleged COVID-related lockdown violations at Downing Street, according to Sputnik. Cressida Dick revealed that during the Coronavirus lockdowns, many parties were reported at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's home and office. She went on to say that the investigation would be guided by the facts presented by the Cabinet office in the investigation. She also expressed her understanding of the widespread public outrage over media reports alleging that parties held during lockdowns were illegal.

30 individuals attended the Cabinet Room meeting in June 2020

According to ITV News, up to 30 individuals attended Boris Johnson's birthday party in June 2020, where the prime minister's wife Carrie Johnson surprise him with a cake, who was also present there. Johnson was present for less than ten minutes after workers gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday.

Cressida Dick claimed that they haven't looked into security breaches until they've happened, according to Sky News. She said that they are learning more about the inquiry now, and the Metropolitan Police Commissioner says that detectives should have access to all relevant evidence. When asked if they will examine CCTV footage from Downing Street, Dame Cressida Dick said that there is no problem in acquiring the material and that they will go where the evidence leads them. She goes on to say that the police department has been in close contact with the Cabinet Office, which is conducting the investigation.

Office disputed allegations

Johnson hosted friends in his flat upstairs in June 2020 after attending a birthday celebration in his Downing Street office. However, his office disputed allegations that there was a breach of COVID restrictions, stating the PM hosted a limited number of family members outdoors that evening in accordance with the norms, according to AP News.

