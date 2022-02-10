UK Police To Send Questionnaire To 50 People Over Partygate Row As COVID Curbs To Be Eased

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has assured the Parliament that the remaining COVID limitations will be eliminated by the end of the month in the country. As per the reports of Sputnik, the Prime Minister stated that he hopes to be able to terminate the last domestic limitations including the legal necessity to self-isolate if people test positive. However, venues can ask customers to present their NHS Covid Pass. Self-isolation guidelines currently require those who test positive to isolate for five days, however, this and other COVID limitations are set to expire on March 24.

The decision to lift the limitation comes as Boris Johnson and Downing Street are still engaged in a controversy over reportedly breaching coronavirus guidelines while partying during the lockdown. New images from the supposed parties have emerged which has prompted detectives from the Metropolitan Police Service in Greater London to start contacting people suspected of attending Downing Street meetings between 2020 and 2021 by the end of this week, according to Sputnik. It might include Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson.

50 people will be sent formal questionnaires

The Police suggest that more than 50 people will be sent formal questionnaires asking for an explanation of the recipient's participation in the event as part of Operation Hillman, which is a police probe of Downing Street parties. Within seven days, the responses must be received. The police also stated that it should be emphasised that being contacted does not automatically imply that a fixed penalty notice will be given to that person.

Johnson is also accused of attending a number of other events, for which he is facing widespread condemnation and calls to resign. The prime minister, on the other hand, denies breaking the law, claiming that the Met's inclusion of the No 10 question in their investigation was in error, according to Sputnik. The Special Enquiry Team of the Metropolitan Police Department continues to analyse over 500 papers and 300 photographs given as evidence.

Majority of COVID curbs repealed

Last month, Johnson-led govt repealed the majority of the COVID restrictions, including the requirement to wear face masks in most public places in England, with the exception of London's public transportation and the requirement for NHS COVID passports to enter nightclubs and large-scale events, according to Sputnik.