UK Police To Stop People From Leaving Wales To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, a police force in England will try to stop people from leaving Wales, which has started a 17-day lockdown. According to Associated Press, the Gloucestershire Constabulary will patrol routes from Wales and pull over a driver they believe are making long journeys. The department said that travellers without a good excuse will be asked to turn around.

The United Kingdom has Europe’s deadliest coronavirus numbers and to curb the spread of the deadly virus, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have established their own public health rules. The Welsh government has imposed one the UK’s strictest lockdowns, inducing band on non-essential travel. Under the new rules, Wales also closed most businesses and restricted high schools to online instruction.

Amid the surge in cases, the Gloucestershire Constabulary department announced that they will be patrolling routes. The department added that if people don’t comply, officers will inform their Welsh counterparts so they can take action because Gloucestershire police don’t have the authority to fine people travelling from Wales. Another English police force, West Mercia, also said that it will be working with the Welsh officials to enforce relevant rules for the area they serve.

Authorities across the country are imposing new restrictions on business and social interactions as COVID-19 infections rise throughout all age groups and parts of the country, filling hospital beds and intensive care wards. One of their main goals of the UK government is to reduce the strain on the NHS ahead of the winter flu season. Public health experts have said that a lockdown can help reset the pandemic at a lower level.

Three-tier system

While the Welsh government announced a 17-day lockdown, the national government, on the other hand, created a three-tier virus alert system that applies to England alone. the three-tier measures are the most severe ones to be imposed in those areas as people are ordered to not have any physical contact with anyone except their household.

For the areas of England, pubs, bars, and restaurants where an uptick of COVID-19 cases is recorded will also be closed. Meanwhile, for tier-one areas, the British citizens are following the “rule of six” on public gatherings and practising social distancing. Tier two has prohibited households from mixing in homes, gardens, pubs, bars or even restaurants.

