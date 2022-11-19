UK Police Under Harsh Spotlight As Officer Filmed People Showering At Leisure Centre

An officer who was serving in London’s Metropolitan Police has become the center of condemnation after he secretly recorded people taking a shower in the changing rooms of a leisure facility in Essex. According to the Daily Mail, Andrew Adams, the officer in question, handed in his resignation after he was convicted of voyeurism. A per the Met, Adams would have been fired even if he hadn’t resigned. The officer, who formerly worked with the force’s Specialist Crime Command, was convicted of the crime on September 21 at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He was found guilty of placing his phone against a door, which faced the shower and changing room that would often be occupied by people using the services at the centre. Adams was charged with the crime in January 2021, and later resigned from the post in May. At his trial in the court, the former officer was penalized with £3,500 in prosecution costs, £750 compensation, and 150 hours of unpaid community service to be fulfilled within a period of nine months.

On Wednesday, a misconduct panel deduced that Adams would have been fired without any notice if he was still working in the police force. “Former PC Adams' actions were criminal and it is right that he no longer works for the Met. As the Commissioner has said, integrity is the foundation of policing. People rightly expect us to uphold the highest standards. We will not allow those who carry out criminal behaviour to remain in the organisation,” said Steve Ellen, the Detective Chief Superintendent of Specialist Crime.

The UK Police's lapse in background checks

Furthermore, Adams will also be included in the Barred List of the College of Policing, which will prohibit him from working with the police, local policing bodies (PCCs), Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct in the future.

The news comes days after a report found that hundreds of officers continue to serve in the United Kingdom’s police force despite facing allegations of crimes like sexual assault, domestic abuse, racism, fraud, and bribery. According to the BBC, a review of 725 cases found that at least 131 officers working in the forces had a “questionable” background. "It's far too easy for the wrong people to get in," said Inspector of Constabulary, Matt Parr.