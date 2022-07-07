UK Political Crisis: PM Johnson Set To Resign As Over 50 Ministers Quit; See Full List

Amid the political crisis in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to resign today and has agreed to stand down as Tory leader, Downing Street said. He will remain PM until a new leader is elected. Boris Johnson gave in after more than 40 ministers quit his government and told him to go. He earlier rebuffed calls by his Cabinet to step down in the wake of ethics scandals. The British Prime Minister is expected to make a statement to the country later today.

Since July 5, more than 20 cabinet ministers have resigned, bringing the total number of government resignations in the last few days to more than 50. There are five Cabinet ministers, 22 ministers, 21 parliamentary private secretaries, four trade envoys, and one vice-chairman among the 53.

It is more than a quarter of the House of Commons' total "payroll vote" - the number of MPs who hold positions from which they would have to resign in order to oppose the Government. On July 6, sixteen ministers resigned from Boris Johnson's government, a record for a single day in British parliamentary history and more than during either Gordon Brown's or David Cameron's entire premierships.

After Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned at 6 p.m. on the evening of July 5, a total of 26 ministers resigned. That figure is higher than the total number of resignations during Margaret Thatcher's 11-year reign or John Major's seven years as Prime Minister. More junior, non-ministerial Conservative MPs have also resigned, bringing the total number of government resignations to 53 in less than 48 hours.

Boris Johnson's tenure as Prime Minister has seen more ministerial resignations than any other Prime Minister in modern history.

The following is a list of the 53 Cabinet ministers, MPs and envoys who have resigned or been dismissed from the Government so far:

Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer Andrew Murrison, trade envoy to Morocco Bim Afolami, Conservative Party vice-chairman Saqib Bhatti, parliamentary private secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care Jonathan Gullis, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office Nicola Richards, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport Virginia Crosbie, parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office Theo Clarke, trade envoy to Kenya Alex Chalk, Solicitor General Laura Trott, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport Will Quince, parliamentary under-secretary of state for children and families at the Department for Education Robin Walker, minister of state for school standards at the Department for Education Felicity Buchan, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy John Glen, minister of state at the Treasury Victoria Atkins, minister of state for prisons and probation at the Ministry of Justice Jo Churchill, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs Stuart Andrew, minister of state for housing at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities Selaine Saxby, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury Claire Coutinho, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury David Johnston, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education Kemi Badenoch, minister of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities Julia Lopez, minister of state at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport Lee Rowley, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Neil O’Brien, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing &; Communities Alex Burghart, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education Ruth Edwards, parliamentary private secretary at the Scottish Office Peter Gibson, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for International Trade David Duiguid, trade envoy for Angola and Zambia James Sunderland, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs Jacob Young, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities James Daly, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Work and Pensions David Mundell, trade envoy for New Zealand Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities (sacked) Danny Kruger, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales Edward Argar, minister of state at the Department of Health and Social Care Mims Davies, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Work & Pensions Duncan Baker, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities Craig Williams, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury Mark Logan, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office Gareth Davies, parliamentary private secretary to the Department of Health and Social Care Brandon Lewis, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Helen Whately, Exchequer secretary at the Treasury Damian Hinds, minister of state for security and borders at the Home Office George Freeman, parliamentary under-secretary of state for science at the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Guy Opperman, parliamentary under-secretary of state for pensions at the Department for Work and Pensions Chris Philp, parliamentary under-secretary of state for technology at the Department for Digital, Media, Culture & Sport James Cartlidge, parliamentary under-secretary of state for justice at the Ministry of Justice Rachel Maclean, parliamentary under-secretary of state for safeguarding at the Home Office Mike Freer, parliamentary under-secretary of state for exports at the Department for International Trade Mark Fletcher, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Sara Britcliffe, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education

