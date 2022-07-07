Last Updated:

UK Political Crisis: PM Johnson Set To Resign As Over 50 Ministers Quit; See Full List

There are five Cabinet ministers, 22 ministers, 21 parliamentary private secretaries, four trade envoys, and one vice-chairman among the 53 parliamentarians.

UK Political crisis

Image: AP


Amid the political crisis in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to resign today and has agreed to stand down as Tory leader, Downing Street said. He will remain PM until a new leader is elected. Boris Johnson gave in after more than 40 ministers quit his government and told him to go. He earlier rebuffed calls by his Cabinet to step down in the wake of ethics scandals. The British Prime Minister is expected to make a statement to the country later today.

Since July 5, more than 20 cabinet ministers have resigned, bringing the total number of government resignations in the last few days to more than 50. There are five Cabinet ministers, 22 ministers, 21 parliamentary private secretaries, four trade envoys, and one vice-chairman among the 53.

It is more than a quarter of the House of Commons' total "payroll vote" - the number of MPs who hold positions from which they would have to resign in order to oppose the Government. On July 6, sixteen ministers resigned from Boris Johnson's government, a record for a single day in British parliamentary history and more than during either Gordon Brown's or David Cameron's entire premierships.

After Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned at 6 p.m. on the evening of July 5, a total of 26 ministers resigned. That figure is higher than the total number of resignations during Margaret Thatcher's 11-year reign or John Major's seven years as Prime Minister. More junior, non-ministerial Conservative MPs have also resigned, bringing the total number of government resignations to 53 in less than 48 hours.

Boris Johnson's tenure as Prime Minister has seen more ministerial resignations than any other Prime Minister in modern history. 

The following is a list of the 53 Cabinet ministers, MPs and envoys who have resigned or been dismissed from the Government so far:

  1. Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  2. Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer
  3. Andrew Murrison, trade envoy to Morocco
  4. Bim Afolami, Conservative Party vice-chairman
  5. Saqib Bhatti, parliamentary private secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care
  6. Jonathan Gullis, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office
  7. Nicola Richards, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport
  8. Virginia Crosbie, parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office
  9. Theo Clarke, trade envoy to Kenya
  10. Alex Chalk, Solicitor General
  11. Laura Trott, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport
  12. Will Quince, parliamentary under-secretary of state for children and families at the Department for Education
  13. Robin Walker, minister of state for school standards at the Department for Education
  14. Felicity Buchan, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
  15. John Glen, minister of state at the Treasury
  16. Victoria Atkins, minister of state for prisons and probation at the Ministry of Justice
  17. Jo Churchill, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
  18. Stuart Andrew, minister of state for housing at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
  19. Selaine Saxby, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury
  20. Claire Coutinho, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury
  21. David Johnston, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education
  22. Kemi Badenoch, minister of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
  23. Julia Lopez, minister of state at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport
  24. Lee Rowley, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
  25. Neil O’Brien, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing &; Communities
  26. Alex Burghart, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education
  27. Ruth Edwards, parliamentary private secretary at the Scottish Office
  28. Peter Gibson, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for International Trade
  29. David Duiguid, trade envoy for Angola and Zambia
  30. James Sunderland, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
  31. Jacob Young, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
  32. James Daly, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Work and Pensions
  33. David Mundell, trade envoy for New Zealand
  34. Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities (sacked)
  35. Danny Kruger, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
  36. Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales
  37. Edward Argar, minister of state at the Department of Health and Social Care
  38. Mims Davies, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Work & Pensions
  39. Duncan Baker, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
  40. Craig Williams, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury
  41. Mark Logan, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office
  42. Gareth Davies, parliamentary private secretary to the Department of Health and Social Care
  43. Brandon Lewis, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
  44. Helen Whately, Exchequer secretary at the Treasury
  45. Damian Hinds, minister of state for security and borders at the Home Office
  46. George Freeman, parliamentary under-secretary of state for science at the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
  47. Guy Opperman, parliamentary under-secretary of state for pensions at the Department for Work and Pensions
  48. Chris Philp, parliamentary under-secretary of state for technology at the Department for Digital, Media, Culture & Sport
  49. James Cartlidge, parliamentary under-secretary of state for justice at the Ministry of Justice
  50. Rachel Maclean, parliamentary under-secretary of state for safeguarding at the Home Office
  51. Mike Freer, parliamentary under-secretary of state for exports at the Department for International Trade
  52. Mark Fletcher, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
  53. Sara Britcliffe, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education

(Image: AP)

First Published:
