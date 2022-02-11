UK Pondering Extension Of Visa Scheme For Young Hong Kongers Seeking Refuge

The British government on Thursday indicated that it was considering an extension to its visa lifeboat scheme to help the Hongkongers aged between 18 and 24 to migrate to the UK with ease. The scheme that was launched a year ago by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson allowed only the British national (overseas) (BNO) passport holders born before 1997 to escape the crackdown of the pro-China authorities in the autonomous city.

The announcement comes as Britain’s senior Conservatives, including the former foreign secretary William Hague, had been pushing for the reforms to enable the younger Hongkongers to migrate to the UK, particularly if they were the children of BNO passport holders. Home Office minister Andrew Sharpe on Thursday urged for proposals that would come to help the younger citizens in Hong Kong to seek refuge in the UK, according to Guardian newspaper.

“We have heard concerns raised, and are very sympathetic to the circumstances of children born on or after July 1997 with BNO parents,” UK Home Office minister Andrew Sharpe was quoted saying by the newspaper. He demanded that an update for this cohort be ready under Britian’s nationality and borders bill.

UK MPs push for youth mobility scheme

UK MPs have proposed that the Boris Johnson government bring a youth mobility scheme, as the UK can expect over 300,000 Hongkongers to migrate to the UK in the coming five years’ time. The UK had resorted to making the immigration systems easier for the residents of Hong Kong who desired to seek refuge in Britain after China imposed the draconian national security law on the autonomous city. British Prime Minister had condemned the Chinese Communist Party for stifling the Hong Kongers’ autonomy and social freedoms. Johnson had stated that he was “immensely proud” of those demonstrating for their democratic rights, adding that the UK stands for freedom and holds the values of the citizens of Hong Kong.

Nearly three million Hong Kong residents, including the activists and anti-China journalists, have since fled to the UK, as Johnson’s administration tweaked laws to allow the dependents to move to Britain for five years and later apply for full citizenship. Johnson introduced the British National (Overseas) (BN(O)) visa special status under British law in 1987 to allow ease of migration and relocation to the UK. The BNO visa scheme allows the BNO bearers and their immediate family members to apply for committed visa entries, a pathway to British citizenship.