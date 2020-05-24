UK Prepares To Reopen Primary Schools For Limited Number Of Students

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has decided to stick with its plan to re-open primary schools for a limited number of students from June 1 onwards. According to reports, the announcement was made by Transport Minister Grant Shapps on May 24. Regarding their decision, the government has faced opposition from teachers as well as labour unions.

Re-opening of schools pose risks

The UK has recorded at least 258,509 positive coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 36,757. The reopening has divided the country and faced vehement opposition from teachers' unions, which say it’s too risky for everyone and could cause a spike in infections. Dozens of local authorities have refused to follow the reopening timetable. Scotland and Northern Ireland, which have their own governments, are not opening schools until August at the earliest.

English schools will be following those in Denmark, Germany, France and elsewhere that are easing restrictions. Proponents say the effect of being away from the classroom has been felt keenly by the most disadvantaged families. The risks of re-opening schools too soon were displayed when France recorded at least 70 new coronavirus cases linked to schools after reopening a week ago, according to reports.

France last week announced the re-opening of some schools allowing over 1,50,000 junior high students to return to their classrooms after two months of strict shutdown. French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer on May 18 during a Radio program sounded the alarm saying that the reopening of schools has put children under the risk of contamination.

Read: UK Expects China To Respect Hong Kong's Autonomy After Controversial Legislation

Read: UK PM's Top Advisor Breaks Lockdown Rules Despite Having COVID-19 Symptoms

Blanquer said that the affected schools have been immediately shut after reports of virus contraction emerged. As media reports, seven schools in northern France have been asked to shut down due to new cases. Blanquer, however, did not confirm whether the new cases were among the students or the teachers. According to reports, France reopened around 40,000 schools as the restrictions in the country eased following a low infection rate. According to Blanquer, 30 per cent of pupils returned to school after the reopening that also requires authorities to keep the classes capped at 15 students.

Read: UK: Downing Street Denies Dominic Cummings Breached Coronavirus Guidelines

Read: Boris Johnson’s Popularity In UK Plummets At The Peak Of Coronavirus Pandemic