UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Refuses To Make Misogyny A 'hate Crime'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not back the call of prosecuting misogyny as a hate crime. He insisted that there was already adequate legislation to protect women. Speaking to BBC, UK Prime Minister stated that making misogyny a hate crime could overload the criminal justice system.

Johnson does not support misogyny as a hate crime

Johnson stressed that there was a need for culture change within forces. He suggested that there was a need of hiring more women police officers. He stated that they should prosecute the people for crimes that they are having on the "statute book". The United Kingdom Prime Minister added that they need to "widen the scope of what you ask the police to do, you will just increase the problem".

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Boris Johnson asserted that the police needs to focus on the "very real crimes." Furthermore, Johnson suggested that "there must be radical change" in policing while tackling crimes like rape. He insisted that they have abundant laws that need to be enforced. Campaigners have called for misogyny to be made a hate crime in England and Britain, reported BBC News.

On September 30, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted the concern about the women's safety issue. Johnson stressed that the British people "can trust" the law enforcement. "Our police are there to protect us – and I know that officers will share in our shock and devastation at the total betrayal of this duty,” Johnson stated in his tweet. Last month, a former London police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to life in prison for raping, abducting and murdering the British girl Sarah Everard.

Couzens, who was serving in the Metropolitan Police force at that time had falsely arrested Everard for violating lockdown restrictions on March 3. Furthermore, Johnson insisted that the people of Britain "must be able to walk on our streets without fear of harm and with full confidence that the police are there to keep them safe". Moreover, he stressed, "no woman should have to fear harassment or violence". He further mentioned that they will do everything to stop the crimes and make the community safe.

Image: AP