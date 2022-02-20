Prince Andrew, who shares close relations with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, and has been a main accused in the sexual abuse case, has been privately visiting the Queen at Windsor Castle at night. According to a report by The Sun, Duke of York, who had "celebrated' his 62nd birthday on February 19 has reportedly been driving to see his mother every night last week. The British media claimed he was visiting Queen Elizabeth II in order to discuss his £12 million Virginia Giuffre sex case settlement and future role. Notably, this came after Queen had stripped Andrew of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages and Prince signed an out-of-court settlement with the sexually abused teenager, Virginia Giuffre.

Furthermore, the UK-based media outlet revealed Prince has apologised to his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie over the scandal. "Andrew has been very careful and is trying to keep out of sight. He knows there are photographers in the daytime and his best chance to avoid them is after dark. He knows he is meant to be keeping his head down and it’s a short trip, but he is extremely contrite and apologises to the Queen for all the trouble he has caused her," The Sky News quoted a royal insider as saying. "He realises how serious this whole issue has been and the damage it has done to the monarchy. The last thing he wanted to do was cause his beloved mother so much anguish at her age and in her Platinum Jubilee year," added the insider.

Prince Charles wants Prince Andrew to keep ‘out of line of sight’

Earlier in a report, The Sun claimed his brother Prince Charles directed Andrew to remain "out of the line of sight". According to a report by The Sun, Prince Charles, has also planned to banish Andrew from Windsor Castle. Citing its sources, the media outlet reported that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have been reportedly intending to oust Andrew from Windsor Castle ever allegations of his involvement in the sexual abuse case surfaced. Furthermore, sources informed The Sun that Prince Charles was not in the favour of his brother to be snapped looking comfortable and happy whenever he visits the Castle.

It is pertinent to note that Andrew has not been seen near the Castle ever since the Queen summoned him there earlier last month. Back then, the Queen had stripped Andrew of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages. "Eventually Andrew will be made to leave Windsor and could get several million pounds from the Royal Family. But he has made it clear that he will hang on for dear life," The Sun quoted the source who is close to the Prince of Wales. It is worth mentioning the whole scenario unfolded after Virginia Giuffre, a victim of sex trafficking, accused Prince Andrew of maintaining a sexual relationship when she was just 17-year-old.