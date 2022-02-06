UK: Prince Andrew To Present Evidence In Sex Assault Case In March

UK's Prince Andrew will appear before the court and speak under oath in London to present evidence of his innocence in the civil sexual assault case launched by alleged former sex slave Virginia Giuffre. According to the New York Post report, the Duke of York is scheduled to present his side of the evidence in the US federal court in March. Virginia Giuffre, an American-Australian campaigner, who now offers support to victims of sex trafficking, had accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her on three different occasions when she was just 17 years old.

This news comes as the Queen held an event to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, beginning on Sunday when she completed seven decades on the throne. Giuffre has claimed that she was being trafficked by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and his convicted former female friend Ghislaine Maxwell. However, Andrew has often denied Giuffre's allegations, but the queen’s third child will have to face a deposition on March 10, as per a BBC report.

UK: Prince Andrew scheduled to present evidence in sex assault case

A month ago, the prince's lawyers had called Giuffre's case "baseless" and accused the 38-year-old of seeking another payday. Earlier, in 2009, Giuffre had received a total of $500,000 as a civil settlement after she won the case against Epstein. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew and his lawyers are desperately searching for a woman, who has some involvement in this case as she was recruited by Giuffre at 14 and was trained to give sexual massages. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan stated that a trial could start somewhere between September and December 2022.

"We are interested in speaking with and interviewing anyone and everyone who has information relevant to these allegations," a source told to The Sunday Times.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Giuffre's case will be proceeded by her lawyers David Boies and Sigrid McCawley before the US federal court in March. If Giuffre wins the case against Prince Andrew, he would have to pay her an amount as compensation, as per the orders issued by the court. However, Giuffre has not mentioned any amount.

