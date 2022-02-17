UK: Prince Andrew To Retain All Remaining Titles after Settling Sexual Abuse Case

Amid the demands of the people to remove the "Duke of York" title from the UK's Prince Andrew, it has come to the fore that the Queen's second son has no immediate plans to give up his titles, reported The Guardian. It is to mention that Prince Andrew finally agreed to settle the sex assault claim against him in New York.

However, the financial settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre has not at all altered the situation for him. On Tuesday, Andrew announced a "settlement in principle" with Giuffre in a joint statement in order to prevent her civil lawsuit against him from going to the trial, but the 61-year-old did not mention the liability over the allegations, which he has always denied. According to the media reports, the Prince will still retain his Dukedom, his service rank of Vice-Admiral, and his role as Counselor of State.

Earlier, in January, the Queen distanced the monarchy from Andrew, by stripping him of his military affiliations, royal patronages, and HRH royal style, but the 61-year-old still remains one of four counsellors of the state. The other three are Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry.

"This is a situation that needs resolving quickly. Recently, with William in Dubai and Harry in the US, there has been a distinct lack of counsellors of state. It needs to be resolved and ought to have been tackled before now," said royal commentator Joe Little, of Majesty magazine.

This makes it clear that there had been no plans to remove the Duke of York title, which was given by the Queen when Andrew got married. Rachael Maskell, Member of Parliament for York Central, stated that Prince Andrew should leave his title and give up all associations with the city. According to a BBC report, the Labour MP said the Prince should show "respect" towards the people of the city by withdrawing the ducal title.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the issue and questions about who will pay for Andrew's settlement. Shadow secretary of state for Scotland, Ian Murray, told the BBC that the public has every right to know and there should be transparency about how the settlement will be funded if public money will not be involved. Speculations are being made that Andrew will have to turn to the Queen to pay such a hefty amount. Notably, Prince Andrew promised to pay an undisclosed amount as well as make a "substantial donation" to Giuffre’s charity for victims’ rights.

Image: AP