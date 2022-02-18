UK: Prince Andrew Will Not Deny Sexually Assaulting Virginia Giuffre, Says Report

In a key development in the Virginia Roberts Giuffre sexual abuse case, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who is the main accused in the case, has reportedly said that he would not deny that he had raped Giuffre. According to a report by The Telegraph, the latest development came in terms of their out-of-court settlement. As per the settlement, neither Prince nor Giuffre will discuss the case or the financial deal, at least for a 'special time period'.

The out-of-court settlement will also prevent Prince Andrew from denying his claims, including the most touted declarations-- "I have no recollection of meeting with Virginia Roberts Giuffre." As per the settlement, Prince will pay £12 million (Rs 1,22,20,15,200) to Giuffre and her sex trafficking charity.

Further, the settlement plan included saving to dent the Platinum Jubilee event of Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It means she will not speak to media, write books, and will not report any fresh allegations against Prince Andrew until the event that marks the Queen’s historic 70th year on the throne. It is believed that any new allegations or revelation from Giuffre would tarnish the image of the Queen and the upcoming historic event. "If you’re going to go for legal resolution at those sorts of prices then you want silence - but what we’ve got is silence for the Platinum Jubilee," The Telegraph quoted a friend of Prince as saying.

Earlier Virginia Giuffre wanted Prince Andrew to accept his crime

Earlier last month, Giuffre had said she would only settle the matter "if Prince accepts his crime". According to an earlier report by Daily Mail, Virginia Giuffre, a victim of the sex trafficking ring of Jeffrey Epstein, has cleared that she would only accept a settlement from Andrew if it 'holds him to account'. Citing David Boies, the lawyer of Giuffre, the report said she did not want a compromise that would allow the Duke of York to 'escape' accountability due to his 'position' and 'wealth'.

According to the accuser, the Duke of York had sexually abused her when she was just 17. She claimed Andrew engaged in sexual acts without her consent. The case was filed under New York's Child Victims Act. According to her, Prince knew that she was a sex-trafficking victim", despite, she alleged Prince had forced her to engage in a sexual relation-- a claim that Andrew denied multiple times.

Image: AP/Twitter/@Harryjonesxx