UK: Prince Charles Delivers Queen's Speech; Economy, Healthcare Among Others On Agenda

UK's Prince Charles took centre stage at the opening of the British parliament, replacing the 96-year-old Queen, who skipped the huge set-piece event for the first time in nearly six decades. Due to a return of mobility concerns, the Queen was forced to withdraw, and 73-year-old Charles took her place at the Palace of Westminster to spell out the government's legislative agenda.

The state inauguration of parliament is an event marked by great pomp and spectacle, with the Queen riding in a state coach escorted by mounted soldiers in ceremonial attire, and the Imperial State Crown and other regalia riding in its own carriage. In a speech prepared for the monarch by the administration to describe the government's priorities for the coming year, Charles stated that the government's top priority was to boost the economy and address the cost-of-living crisis.

Addressing the UK parliament, Charles said, "Her Majesty’s government’s priority is to grow and strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living for families." He further added, "Her Majesty’s government will level up opportunity in all parts of the country and support more people into work. Her ministers will continue to support the police to make the streets safer, and fund the National Health Service to reduce the COVID backlogs."

Economic crime, schools, animal welfare, railway reform & energy security among subjects mentioned in the address

Economic crime, schools, animal welfare, railway reform, and energy security were among the subjects discussed in the address. Prince Charles' address also made a number of non-legislative commitments, such as a coded reference to current concerns with the Northern Ireland Protocol. Further, under a new public order bill, it promises to make guerilla tactics used by eco-protesters illegal, such as locking on or glueing themselves to roads, pavements, and buildings, and police will be given stronger stop and search powers to seize protest gear in measures aimed at groups like Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain.

Notably, following advice from royal doctors, the Queen "reluctantly" withdrew from the big ceremonial event on May 10, some 60 years after she last missed it, citing "episodic mobility issues". It is widely regarded as the Queen's most major concession to her age to date, given that the Queen's Speech is one of her most important constitutional responsibilities.

Queen Elizabeth II watched the speech on TV from her residence and Windsor Castle, where she holds virtual meetings. In addition, Charles mentioned the four-day celebrations marking her 70th year on the throne next month as he wrapped up the eight-minute address. During her 70-year reign, the Queen had only missed the event twice: in 1959 and 1963, when she was expecting her sons Andrew and Edward.

