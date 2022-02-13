UK: Prince Charles Demands Prince Andrew To Keep ‘out Of Line Of Sight’: Reports

The woes of Prince Andrew, who is facing sexual abuse charges, could add up as latest reports claimed his brother Prince Charles directed Andrew to remain "out of the line of sight". According to a report by The Sun, Prince Charles, has also planned to banish Andrew from Windsor Castle. Citing its sources, the media outlet reported that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have been reportedly intending to oust Andrew from Windsor Castle ever allegations of his involvement in the sexual abuse case surfaced. Furthermore, sources informed The Sun that Prince Charles was not in the favour of his brother to be snapped looking comfortable and happy whenever he visits the Castle.

It is pertinent to note that Andrew has not been seen near the Castle ever since the Queen summoned him there earlier last month. Back then, the Queen had stripped Andrew of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages. "Eventually Andrew will be made to leave Windsor and could get several million pounds from the Royal Family. But he has made it clear that he will hang on for dear life," The Sun quoted the source who is close to the Prince of Wales. It is worth mentioning the whole scenario unfolded after Virginia Giuffre, a victim of sex trafficking, accused Prince Andrew of maintaining a sexual relationship when she was just 17-year-old.

Queen Elizabeth won't pay legal bills for Prince Andrew

According to her, Prince knew that she was a sex-trafficking victim, despite knowing she was 17 years old, she said that the Prince had forced her to engage in a sexual relationship-- a claim that Andrew denied multiple times. According to the British daily, ever since the lawsuit was filed in August this year, Prince Andrew was hiding in his Windsor lodge and was not seen in any public events. However, in December last year, Andrew was spotted visiting his mother for the first time after the court ruling. According to a report by Daily Mail, he visited his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor Castle on December 31st. Meanwhile, another report also claimed the Queen has reportedly clarified to her son that she would not be bearing his legal fees. The media report comes at a time Andrew is struggling to raise funds to pay the legal fees.

Image: AP