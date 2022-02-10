UK: Prince Charles Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goes Into Self-isolation

United Kingdom's (UK) Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19, the Clarence House announced on February 10. The heir-to-the-throne has tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time. The Clarence House took to Twitter to make the announcement.

The tweet, read, "This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.



HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible. — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 10, 2022

Charles first tested positive in March 2020

UK's Prince Charles, who is 73 years old, first tested positive in March 2020, but later claimed to be suffering from minor symptoms. He spent seven days in self-isolation at his Birkhall residence in Scotland before returning to his duties.

He attended a reception for the British Asian Trust on February 9, where he was joined by finance minister Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid, and others. The news of Prince getting the virus again comes at a time when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a leadership crisis and a police inquiry over allegations that he attended a number of parties at his residence 10, Downing Street during times when the UK was under stringent COVID lockdown.

Johnson also wants to get rid of the COVID-19 regulations that are still in place. The British parliament will be in recess next week, and Johnson on Wednesday stated that one of the government's priorities will be to eliminate restrictions the following week. According to the most recent data from the United Kingdom government, 68,214 people test positive every day, with 276 deaths every day. In the last seven days, 485,074 people tested positive, a dip of 22.8%, and 1,526 people died, a drop of 16.3%.

Image: AP