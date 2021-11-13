UK: Prince Charles' Top Aide Fawcett Resigns Amid 'cash For Honours' Inquiry

On Friday, November 12, a former top aide of Prince Charles has dramatically quit as chief executive of the heir to the throne's charity organisation. 59-year-old Michael Fawcett, who was also Prince Charles' assistant valet, quit over the 'cash for honours' inquiry, reported The Associated Press (AP). The Clarence House Office declared that it will no longer use the services of Fawcett or his party planning firm, Premier Mode.

Earlier in the month of September, Fawcett had resigned from the charity role temporarily after an independent investigation into the matter was initiated. According to a report by Sunday Times, Fawcett was charged with taking undue advantage of his position to help secure honour and a British passport for a Saudi billionaire. The report, published in September, stated that Fawcett helped Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz obtain an honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) title.

Saudi billionaire donated more than 1.5 million pounds to The Prince’s Foundation

While the Saudi denies wrongdoings, the report suggests that Mahfouz donated more than 1.5 million pounds ($2.1 million) to 'The Prince’s Foundation' to fund heritage restoration projects of interest to Charles in lieu of the honorary title. Meanwhile, Fawcett's final resignation comes after the Mail on Sunday, November 7, published a letter from 2017 in which he wrote about helping the Saudi billionaire to secure the honour and a British passport in lieu of cash, reported The AP. It should be noted here that an honorary CBE is one of the highest honours that a non-Commonwealth citizen can receive. It was given to Mahfouz in 2016.

It is worth mentioning that Fawcett joined the royal service in 1981 as a footman to Queen Elizabeth II and was later promoted to Charles' assistant valet. In 2000, he was also made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order, an award given to those who give "distinguished personal service" to the monarchy. However, in 2003, a charge of selling unwanted royal gifts was levelled against him but later he was cleared of these financial misconduct allegations, reported The AP. Meanwhile, Fawcett had been giving his service as the chief executive of the foundation since 2018, which is operated separately from Clarence House.

(With AP inputs)

