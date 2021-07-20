UK: Prince Harry To Pen 'intimate' Memoir About His Life; First Draft Due In October

Prince Harry is penning an intimate and heartfelt memoir that will expose the “mistakes” and “lessons learned” across his life, according to Penguin Random House which announced plans to publish the book on Monday. The book will cover the 36-year old’s childhood touching upon sensitive topics such as Princess Diana’s death as well as his experiences from his decade-long military service. According to the New York-based publishing house, the memoir would hit the bookstores late in 2022.

Breaking news! Random House is honored to announce a forthcoming memoir by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, to be published globally in late 2022. pic.twitter.com/NUzXwntuKq — Random House (@randomhouse) July 19, 2021

The memoir comes at a time when the Duke of Sussex has already stunned the globe with his explosive comments. In March, Harry along with his wife Meghan Markle opened up about the alleged bullying and racism in British Royal Household. Later, in a discreet interview, he also compared living in the Royal household to “living in a zoo.”

'Not as a prince'

Meanwhile Harry, in a statement, expressed that he was authoring the book not as a prince that he was born but as the “the man” that he’s become over time. Meanwhile, the New York Based publishing house described the book as an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” from “most fascinating and influential global figures of our time." If published successfully, this would mark the first time that such a senior member of the British Royal Household would be writing such a memoir.

“I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story -- the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned -- I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,’ the British Royal said in a statement published by Penguin Random House. “I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful,’ he added.

According to British media reports, the book is being ghost-written by J. R. Moehringer -- a Pulitzer Prize-winner who previously co-wrote tennis legend Andre Agassi's autobiography. Additionally, it has also been reported that the first draft of the much-vaunted book is due to be submitted by October this year.

