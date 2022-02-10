UK: Prince Harry Urges All To Get Tested For HIV; 'More To Be Done To Achieve 2030 Target'

Prince Harry has a message for everyone as he urges people to get tested for HIV, and know their status and protect others from the illness. As per the reports of the Guardian, he stated that he wants to continue his mother's work to reduce stigma and misinformation about the infection. Thirty-five years ago, Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana launched the first Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) ward at Middlesex Hospital in London. Prince Harry stated that since then, there has been a great change in individuals freely talking about the disease. However, he stressed that more needs to be done to meet the UK's 2030 target of preventing new HIV cases.

Harry stated that when people consider that his mother's work was undone, he feels responsible to attempt to finish it as much as he can, according to the Guardian. He also said that he will never be able to fill her shoes, especially in this space, with what she accomplished, what she stood for, and how vociferous she was on this topic. The Duke of Sussex claimed that he was impacted by the misery caused by the illness during visits to Lesotho and Botswana.

'HIV testing had decreased during COVID-19 pandemic'

Prince Harry continued by stating that every single person has an obligation, or at the very least a chance, to be tested in order to make it simpler for everyone else to be tested. He noted that HIV testing had decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, as now people are routinely getting tested for the Coronavirus. He said that people should test for HIV to know their status in order to keep other people safe.

The Welsh rugby player Gareth Thomas, who first revealed his HIV status in 2019, had co-founded Tackle HIV with ViiV Healthcare in 2020 to spread HIV awareness, according to the Guardian. He stated that it wouldn't be scary if people understood what living with HIV in 2022 entails. Thomas added that many may be hesitant to take a test for fear of a positive result.

Transformed into a life-affirming condition

Prince Harry claims that his own diagnosis had instilled in him a "love of life." While stating that he is really active, goes to the gym and works as hard as he can, according to the Guardian, the Duke of Sussex averred that for him, the disease had actually been transformed into a life-affirming condition, which he thought would be a life-ending condition.

Image: AP