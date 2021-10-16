UK: Priti Patel Orders Emergency Police Review Of MPs' Security Measures

Following the assassination of Sir David Amess, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered an immediate review of MPs' security. After the 69-year-old MP was stabbed, Patel spoke with police and representatives from security and intelligence agencies. According to a spokesman for the home secretary, she has also spoken with Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, as per the reports in The Mirror.

Priti wrote a series of tweets stating that Sir David Amess was killed while going about his constituency duties is heartbreaking and beyond words. It is an irrational attack on democracy itself. Sir David's death happened just five and a half years after Labour MP Jo Cox was assassinated in her Batley and Spen district in West Yorkshire by a far-right terrorist.

I am devastated we have lost Sir David Amess. David was not only a fellow Essex MP, but a kind and loyal friend. pic.twitter.com/cwAT3AsKZ5 — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) October 15, 2021

David served the people of Southend with endless passion, energy and integrity. That he was killed while going about his constituency duties is heartbreaking beyond words. It represents a senseless attack on democracy itself. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) October 15, 2021

Questions are rightly being asked about the safety of our country's elected representatives and I will provide updates in due course. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with David's family and friends. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) October 15, 2021

Sir Lindsay Hoyle agreed that security should be examined

While Sir Lindsay Hoyle agreed that security should be examined in the wake of the recent event, he stressed the importance of avoiding "knee-jerk" measures. He stated that MPs must be able to continue visiting with their constituents, as this is an important element of the democratic process, according to the news website. He also said that they will not, and must not allow intimidation, threats, violence or in the worst-case scenario another murder. He further said that there is no such thing as perfect security for anyone.

Mid Derbyshire Conservative MP Pauline Latham told Sky News that MPs' security should be reviewed. According to her, they are not safe. She claims that there will always be someone who attempts to "suffocate democracy," and there will always be unpleasant individuals who try to cause mayhem.

Other attacks on MPs

The attack on Sir David comes after two other events in which MPs were attacked in their areas, including the murder of Jo Cox in June 2016, just days before the Brexit referendum, according to The Mirror. In another case, East Ham MP Stephen Timms was stabbed twice in the abdomen in May 2010 by Roshonara Choudhry, an Islamic extremist who stated she wanted revenge for the victims of Iraq. Mr Timms was seriously injured and was very lucky not to have been killed, according to authorities. He still holds the position of Member of Parliament. In January 2000, Nigel Jones, then the Member of Parliament for Cheltenham, was seriously assaulted in his office.

(Image: AP)