UK Pub Offers Free Christmas Dinners To Anyone Spending The Day Alone

UK News

For the fifth time, this year a pub in UK is reportedly offering free Christmas turkey dinners to anyone who will be spending the festive day alone this year.

UK

A pub in London is reportedly offering free Christmas turkey dinners to anyone who will be spending the festive day alone this year. According to international media reports, this is the fifth year The Alexandra in Wimbledon will be serving food and alcohol to people who will join them on Christmas Day. The pub also gave away 109 dinners last year, and the staff anticipated an even bigger crowd this time around. Landlords Mick and Sarah Dore, while talking to media said that people come from all over to attend the event at their 'expensive' pub in south-west London. 

A reported advertisement of the event read, 'It's the same deal this year, it's FREE. That means free food, free booze, and if we can rustle something up a free prezzie too. You don't need to book, in fact, you can't, we try and serve everyone between midday and 3 pm. The ONLY stipulation we make is, you have to be on your own on Christmas day. That's it, no other rules, you don't have to sign up and give us your email address, you don't have to be a regular here and you don't have to live local'. 

'Meet-Up Mondays' 

While talking to an international media outlet, Mick said that the most of their regulars are 50 years old, but they also get retail staff who can't make it back to their families due to shift work. He further also added that the majority of people come to the pub are recently widowed, living on their own. He further continued the pub also sees people who work in retail and have to work on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. According to reports, many local companies and organisations donate drinks, food and more to Mick and his team to make it a successful event. The club has also set up weekly 'Meet-Up Mondays' lunches for the community so that they can socialise in a friendly space. 

