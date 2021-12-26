UK Pubs May Remain Open Until 1 Am To Mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: Report

In order to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, pubs might be allowed to remain open in Wales and England until 1 am during Bank Holiday Weekend in June, 2022. Places like bars, pubs, clubs could be permitted to stay open for an extra two hours to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen’s reign, reported BBC. The government is planning to extend the licensing hours from 11 pm to 1 am for three days, which are 2 June to 4 June and the decision by the government will be taken based on month-long consultation with the people of the country.

UK govt planning to allow pubs to remain open for longer hours

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is intending to extend the licensing hours for Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4. The decision of extending the licensing hours will be taken after month-long public consultation. In the month-long consultation, issues that will be raised by the police department, licensing authorities and alcohol awareness groups will be considered. The UK Home Secretary is permitted to issue an order on extending the hours for the venues to remain open under the 2003 Licensing Act. Patel highlighted that the extension will allow the people across the country to raise a “glass to toast” to Queen Elizabeth II and her service to the nation, as per the BBC report.

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

As part of the celebration of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee, live concerts, a service of thanksgiving will be held in the country. People of Britain will mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne with four days of celebrations over a four-day holiday weekend next year. The celebration of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee will begin with the Trooping the Colour, according to AP. A ceremonial birthday parade will be held on June 2, 2022 and a thanksgiving service will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral. More than 1400 soldiers will participate in the parade in a bid to mark the Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. The platinum jubilee pageant is also planned to be organised in central London.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP