UK: Queen Conducts Virtual Audience Engagements After Testing COVID-19 Positive

After suffering from COVID-19 disease for over a week, the 95-year-old monarch, Queen Elizabeth II had conducted two virtual audience engagements on Tuesday. The British queen virtually met with the ambassadors of Chad and Andorra, according to Buckingham Palace. Further, she had cancelled a number of activities last week after testing positive for the Coronavirus disease, thus, the latest meeting suggests that the Queen is recovering, Associated Press reported.

According to a palace statement released on February 20, Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive for COVID-19 which sparked worries as well as good wishes from all over the political spectrum in the United Kingdom. The monarch was reported to be suffering from "mild cold-like symptoms", however, the palace had added that she could continue to do "light duties" at Windsor. Moreover, the statement also highlighted that the Queen would get medical care and would follow all relevant COVID-19 protocols, BBC reported.

The Queen who contracted the disease on Sunday had visited her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles before he had tested positive for COVID. Charles is supposed to have seen the Queen on February 8 at Windsor Castle. On February 14, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was discovered to be diagnosed with the virus.

Queen Elizabeth II had struggled to move during an in-person Audience

Furthermore, the palace has refused to provide daily updates on the monarch's health, asserting her 'right to privacy'. However, the palace officials have stated that Queen Elizabeth would continue to perform "light" activities at Windsor Castle. The British Queen is completely immunised and had received a booster injection. According to Associated Press, even though there was an in-person appearance meeting scheduled this week at a diplomatic event in Windsor Castle, the Foreign Office has cancelled the event keeping the Queen's health in mind.

In addition to this, during her first in-person meeting earlier after testing positive for the virus, Queen Elizabeth II admitted to having trouble moving. The Queen of the United Kingdom was observed standing with a walking stick at the royal engagement at Windsor Castle. "Well, as you can see, I can't move," she stated afterward, pointing to her left leg or foot, as per media reports. The Queen had visited the incoming Defence Secretary, Major General Eldon Millar, and his predecessor, Rear Admiral James Macleod, at Windsor Castle, according to iNews.

Meanwhile, as she marks her Platinum Jubilee, commemorating 70 years on the throne, the Queen, who is the nation's longest-reigning monarch, has a number of engagements scheduled. On March 14, she will attend the Commonwealth Ceremony at Westminster Abbey, followed by a March 26 memorial ceremony for her deceased husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April at the age of 99.

Image: AP