UK's Queen Consort Camilla is likely to take care of the horses that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to British media reports. Despite the fact that King Charles III will technically take over the Sandringham stables and Ascot racetrack, it is anticipated that his wife Camilla, who is well known for her passion for horses and racing, will look after the royal horses, according to The Times.

The horses won't alter the colours in which they compete in the race. The horses will maintain the colours Elizabeth II and her father wore, which are a purple body with gold braid, scarlet sleeves, and a black velvet crown with gold trim, according to the newspaper, despite the fact that Charles III has his own colours.

Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the country and 14 Commonwealth territories for more than 70 years, passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. On September 10, Charles III, her oldest son, was formally crowned the new monarch of the United Kingdom. Over the years, Camilla and King Charles have trained a number of their own racehorses, some of which have raced at venues including Ascot and Cheltenham. However, the Queen has always been in charge of the royal family's involvement in the so-called "sport of kings."

Charles and Camilla to 'take on the legacy'

The Mail reported quoting a top racing source, as saying, "I think now it will be Camilla – she will be the figurehead. The plan has always been that Charles and Camilla would take on the legacy."

The Queen has witnessed her horses compete both over obstacles and the Flat, a code in which they earned more than £300,000 in prize money this season. The Queen won four of the five British Classic races, with only the Epsom Derby missing from the full set. Even though there was no runner in this year's race, it was still included in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

When The Queen was unable to attend race meetings, she was known to watch sporting events live on television. Until she developed mobility issues, she always attended Royal Ascot, which was one of her favourite summer events.

Image: AP