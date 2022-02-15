UK: Queen Consort-to Be Camilla Called Meghan Markle 'that Minx', Author Claims

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, branded Meghan Markle “that minx” as she was suspicious of her intentions before the American actress became a member of the British royal family. According to royal biographer Tom Bower, the Duchess of Sussex never saw eye-to-eye with Camilla. However, he stated that the Duchess of Cornwall was long “suspicious” of Meghan’s intentions.

Speaking to The Sun, Bower said that the duo never got along. He explained that Camilla found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy. But he also added that the Duchess, who is Prince Charles' second wife, remained “tight-lipped” about her dislike for Meghan, who is currently living in California with Prince Harry.

Further, Bower said that Camilla acted as a “comfort” to Prince Charles after the Sussexes gave a series of explosive interviews last year. He also added that during those inevitably endless, tortured and inconclusive conversations, Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as “that minx - self-seeking trouble-maker who antics will always end in tears”. Bower suggested that the Duke and Duchess' silence over the Queen's declaration that Camilla would one day be by Queen Consort was “Meghan’s way of declaring war”.

Prince Harry’s new book will ‘shake Royals to core’

Meanwhile, this comes after it was revealed that Prince Harry’s upcoming bombshell book will make clear his feelings about his stepmother Camilla and will “shake the monarchy to the core”. According to the Mirror, a friend of Prince Harry’s revealed that the new book will outline the Duke’s feelings about his father’s second wife and will come in particular criticism. It is to mention that Harry used his latest public appearance, a video call with former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas, to pay tribute to his late mother, Diana. However, he did not say a word about the news that Camilla will in effect become the next Queen when his father Prince Charles ascends the throne.

Prince Harry’s silence “speaks volumes”, said the friend, who alleged that the Duke of Sussex is still not close to Camilla. “Although tensions have eased between the two of them over the years, it was more for a show of unity than a close relationship. There were big problems at the start but as Harry and his brother William aged and matured, things got better and they can now co-exist as adults,” the friend stated.

(Image: AP)