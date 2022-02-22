UK: Queen Elizabeth Cancels All Virtual Events After Testing Positive For COVID

Queen Elizabeth II has now cancelled her virtual engagements on Tuesday due to cold-like symptoms after she tested positive for COVID earlier on Sunday. As per Sky News, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Tuesday stating that the 95-year-old British queen would put on hold her virtual engagements for the day but she would continue to perform light duties at Windsor Castle.

The statement further stated that the Queen will continue to receive medical treatment and will adhere to all applicable procedures. On Sunday, the Queen caught COVID, more than a week after her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, confirmed that he had tested positive. On February 8, Charles is said to have met the Queen at Windsor Castle. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall was also found to be infected with the virus on February 14.

Growing concern about the Queen's health

The Queen's additional commitments for the following week will be decided closer to the time, as a source close to the palace suggest, according to CNN. Given the Queen's elderly age and health difficulties she suffered late last year, there has been growing concern about her health. Despite testing positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, she sent a message of condolence to the Brazilian people following Monday's flooding.

The Queen will attend a number of high-profile events next month, including a diplomatic banquet at Windsor Castle on March 2, the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and a service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip at the same location on March 29, according to NBC 5.

Celebrations planned for early June to honour Queen's 70th year on the throne

UK media suggests that the Queen is fully vaccinated. The Palace stated that the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year in April were both given their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination in January 2021. The palace has refused to release any details about later vaccinations, citing medical confidentiality, according to NBC 5. In the meanwhile, official celebrations, including a massive parade with soldiers, horses, and musicians, are planned for early June to honour the queen's 70th year on the throne.