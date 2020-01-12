UK's Queen Elizabeth II Spotted Driving Around Town Without A Seatbelt

Recently, Queen Elizabeth II was spotted driving near Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, and people immediately noticed that she was not wearing a seatbelt. This news comes days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their exit from the Royal family. According to media reports she was heading to a shoot in the estate.

Netizens impressed with the Queen

Once people noticed that the Queen was not wearing a seatbelt, the jokes and memes from the internet started pouring in, with people saying that perhaps she was not aware that wearing a seatbelt has been required by law in the UK for all drivers since 1983. Some users also pointed out that the Queen does not even have a licence.

Why’s the queen still driving at like 100 years old and listening to this ? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fM7hBfawjV — S̴A̴M̴ (@Sam_Edwards81) January 11, 2020

Deep the queen is 93 and just driving the range like that. What a G — tia rae (@TiaToldYouSo) January 10, 2020

Queen Elizabeth driving a range rover wearing a headscarf of dogs on it. Can you say legend pic.twitter.com/imKhMVf7Pq — abdulla’s tea (@gryffintea2) January 10, 2020

Sounds like she got a fire playlist going pic.twitter.com/OuyNkbZGVb — Den 🇬🇾 🇯🇲 🇬🇧 (@LePhantomDennis) January 10, 2020

Some users went a step further and revealed that the Queen driving without a seatbelt is not new behaviour at all.

She’s been doing it for 70 years pic.twitter.com/jPO5Ld5UEf — Chris Thomas (@ctgobucks) January 10, 2020

If one stops and zooms on the video then one can even see glass in front of the Queen as she is driving. Users on the internet speculated that perhaps it was a magnifying glass given the Queen's age and eyesight.

Lmao she gotta a whole magnifying glass 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5Cfg9xgQcF — It ain't Christ-like (@CallMeSir_Duke) January 11, 2020

The Queen looked at the press and was like.. pic.twitter.com/r9DIvZNQQe — The media is ignoring Puerto Rico (@CaptainSpatula_) January 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will be holding talks at Sandringham on Monday. This comes after the Queen called to clear the confusion over the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Reportedly, she had ordered a meeting within 72 hours on Saturday.

As per media reports, the palace officials have said that Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are also likely to attend the meeting. These developments follow the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ announcement to step back as 'senior members' of the Royal Family. As per media reports, the Duke and Duchess could leave Britain as early as next week.