UK's Queen Elizabeth II Spotted Driving Around Town Without A Seatbelt

UK News

In the UK the queen was spotted driving herself and people immediately noticed that she was not wearing a seatbelt and flooded the internet with jokes and memes

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
UK

Recently, Queen Elizabeth II was spotted driving near Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, and people immediately noticed that she was not wearing a seatbelt. This news comes days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their exit from the Royal family. According to media reports she was heading to a shoot in the estate.

Netizens impressed with the Queen

Once people noticed that the Queen was not wearing a seatbelt, the jokes and memes from the internet started pouring in, with people saying that perhaps she was not aware that wearing a seatbelt has been required by law in the UK for all drivers since 1983. Some users also pointed out that the Queen does not even have a licence.

Some users went a step further and revealed that the Queen driving without a seatbelt is not new behaviour at all.

Read: Queen Elizabeth II Calls For 'crisis' Meeting After Duke And Duchess' Announcement

Read: Prince Harry To Meet Queen Elizabeth For Discussion Over Duke, Duchess's Future Roles

If one stops and zooms on the video then one can even see glass in front of the Queen as she is driving. Users on the internet speculated that perhaps it was a magnifying glass given the Queen's age and eyesight.

Read: Queen Elizabeth Demands Clarity On Harry, Meghan's Future Role In 72 Hours: Media Report

Read: Oprah Winfrey Advises Prince Harry & Meghan On Royal Exit? Here's What The TV Queen Said

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will be holding talks at Sandringham on Monday. This comes after the Queen called to clear the confusion over the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Reportedly, she had ordered a meeting within 72 hours on Saturday.

As per media reports, the palace officials have said that Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are also likely to attend the meeting. These developments follow the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ announcement to step back as 'senior members' of the Royal Family. As per media reports, the Duke and Duchess could leave Britain as early as next week.

