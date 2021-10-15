UK: Queen Elizabeth Says World Leaders' Inaction On Climate Change Is 'irritating'

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth recently has appeared to criticise the global lack of action on climate change in comments caught on the microphone. According to The Associated Press, the 95-year-old was filmed on a phone as she visited Cardiff to open the Welsh parliament on Thursday, October 14. She was heard criticising world leaders’ inaction in addressing the climate crisis, saying she was “irritated” by individuals who “talk but don’t do”.

While speaking to her daughter-in-law Camilla and parliament presiding officer Elin Jones, the Queen said, “I’ve been hearing all about COP … I still don’t know who’s coming.”

She also appears to say it is “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t do.”

It is to mention that later this month, Queen Elizabeth is due to welcome leaders from around the world to COP26, which is a UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Following the incident, UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that Queen’s comments had not been intended for broadcast. “I think comments made in private should stay private, but we all share the desire to see progress made and we know there will be hundreds of leaders coming to Glasgow for COP,” he said.

Prince William criticises space tourism

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that according to Britain’s constitutional monarchy, the Queen is meant to be above politics, and she rarely expresses opinions in public. Her son and heir Prince Charles, however, has long been outspoken on environmental issues. Prince William has also taken up the cause and backed the Earthshot Prize for environmental innovation that will be awarded on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Prince William criticised space tourism, saying that the world’s greatest minds should focus on fixing the Earth instead. Apparently irked by the space race and thriving space tourism, Prince William reiterated that staying on Earth and trying to fix its problems is what the bright minds should do instead of heading out into space. Talking about climate change, the Duke further told the BBC that the younger generation is experiencing "climate anxiety" at a higher rate now. Moreover, he also addressed the "climate anxiety" growing among the young population as a result of climate change.

With inputs from AP