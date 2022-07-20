UK: RAF Diverts Flights At Oxfordshire Airbase After Runway Melts In Sweltering Heat

Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) has halted flights in and out of its biggest air base after the runway reportedly melted on a day of extremely hot weather. On Monday, RAF confirmed that it has diverted all the air traffic from Brize Norton after the runway at the Oxfordshire base had melted, as reported by Sky News. At present, the country is battling sweltering heat and recorded one of its highest temperatures on Monday at 38 degrees Celsius.

"During this period of extreme temperature flight safety remains the RAF’s top priority, so aircraft are using alternative airfields in line with a long-established plan. This means there is no impact on RAF operations," the Royal Air Force said of flights at RAF Brize Norton, in a statement posted on Twitter by the Ministry of Defence.

The UK's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as authorities prepare for record high temperatures that are already disrupting travel, health care and schools. The “red” alert will continue throughout Monday and Tuesday, with the temperatures resulting in major harm to life and property, according to the UK Met Office, the country’s weather service. The highest temperature ever recorded in Britain is 38.7 degrees C (101.7F), a record set in 2019. On Monday, it recorded 38.1 degrees C, BBC reported.

“We need to recognise that there are some people who will not cope well in the heat and what we want is for everybody to look out for them,’’ Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse said.

UK govt declares national emergency over heat wave

As a part of the measures due to a national emergency, there may be speed limitations on railway lines, early dismissals for some schools, and cancellation of medical appointments. Sand will be strewn by gritters on the roads to slow melting, and the RAC has issued a warning by saying that more drivers could require assistance when their cars heat up, BBC reported.

If you’re planning to travel during the #heatwave, be sure to take extra precautions.

Remember to take water with you to stay hydrated and try to avoid travelling during the hottest hours of the day if you can. https://t.co/ygIuaDolZK #SummerTravel 🌞 pic.twitter.com/s8DcgNBc4y — Department for Transport (@transportgovuk) July 15, 2022

