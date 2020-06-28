UK: Reading stabbing suspect charged with murder, to appear in Westminster court

A suspect has been charged with three counts of murder over a knife attack in Reading, UK. The incident, described by UK police as a terrorist attack, took place on June 20 after Khairi Sadallah attacked people in Forbury garden. The incident resulted in the death of three and left many injured.

To appear in court

According to reports, Sadallah who was arrested on the spot has now been charged for murder. Talking to international media reporters, Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that it has an authorized Counter Terrorism Policing South East to charge Khairi Sadallah three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. The accused is not scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on July 1.

Read: Reading Stabbings: Multiple Knife Attacks In UK In 7 Years As Police Solve Latest Incident

Read: UK Police Seek Motive In Stabbing Attack That Left 3 Dead

The stabbings, considered worst attack in the UK since the 2017 London Bridge attack was being investigated by Thames Valley Police and Counter-Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) with both declaring it as a terrorist attack. "Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) have been working closely with Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Department throughout the night. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, Senior National Coordinator for the Counter Terrorism Policing Network, has this morning declared the incident a terrorist incident, and CTPSE will be taking over the investigation," the statement posted earlier read.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the unarmed officers who tackled the suspect at the scene, with reports of a policeman having “rugby tackled” the knifeman to the ground. "If there are lessons that we need to learn about how we handle such cases, how we handle the events leading up to such cases then we will learn those lessons and we will not hesitate to take action when necessary," he said.

Read: UK: Leicester Mayor Vows To Protect Mahatma Gandhi's Statue In The City

Read: UK Police Seek Motive In Stabbing Attack That Left 3 Dead

Image credits: AP