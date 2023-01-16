UK Reconsidering further Involvement In Iran Nuclear Deal After Akbari's Execution: Report

After Iran executed British-Iranian National Alireza Akbari on Saturday, reports have emerged that the United Kingdom is now reviewing whether to support the Iran nuclear deal or not, according to The Sunday Telegraph. Akbari, a former Iranian deputy defence minister, was charged with spying for MI6. The Iranian authorities killed Akbari despite countries like the UK and the US urging the Iranian regime not to proceed with it.

Now, Akbari's execution has escalated tension between the West and Iran, which are already sharing disputed relations over Tehran’s recent crackdown on anti-hijab protestors and its military support for Russia against Ukraine.

UK reconsidering further involvement in Iran nuclear deal after Alireza Akbari's execution: Report

It is important to note that from the beginning, Britain has been a key player in restoring the talks on the Obama-era nuclear deal, which was abandoned by Donald Trump, the former US president, in May 2018. However, talks on restoring it began again in April 2021, which had a provision for easing sanctions on Iran in return if it agreeing to curb its nuclear programme, however, the discussions to restore the deal have mostly remained in major difficulties and the execution of the British-Iranian National Agreement in Iran is likely to change the landscape, as reports suggest that Britain is now reviewing its decision regarding future involvement in the accord.

Following Akbari’s execution, the UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced a series of measures against Tehran, including sanctioning prosecutor general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri. Meanwhile, the UK has also called the British ambassador to Iran for urgent talks about possible next steps. Also, the British Foreign Secretary is expected to visit Washington, DC, for talks with the US State Secretary to discuss Iran.

UK Foreign Secretary slams Iran’s prosecutor General over Akbari's execution

UK Foreign Secretary slammed Iran’s General, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri who was responsible for the trial and the sentencing of the death penalty of Akbari. The British official stated that Montazeri is at the heart of the "barbaric use" of the penalty for political goals. "Sanctioning him today underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari’s execution and our commitment to holding the regime to account for its appalling human rights violations," said Cleverly.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the British Prime Minister also condemned Iran's action. "I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran," Sunak tweeted. He then went on to add, "This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of its people." "My thoughts are with Alireza’s friends and family."

I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran.



This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people. My thoughts are with Alireza’s friends and family. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 14, 2023

Image: AP