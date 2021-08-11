UK Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Since March, Caseload Crosses 6 Million

The United Kingdom has witnessed the highest COVID-19 toll since March as the country reported 146 new deaths. In contrast, the number of positive cases has reduced to 25,161 which are half the peak of 54,674 recorded on July 17, according to the latest government data. Since the outbreak, Britain has recorded a total of 6,117,540 cases, including 130,503 deaths.

Despite the hopeful figures, the COVID caseload saw an upward trajectory. In the last seven days, as many as 196,047 Britons were infected with coronavirus. This marked an overall seven per cent surge than the week before and the highest week total in the month of August.

PM's aide tests positive

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has drawn backlash against him after he refused to self-isolate despite a member of his team testing positive for COVID-19. He reportedly continued the tour of Scotland and decided to avoid quarantine even though a senior government source told The Guardian that the British premier and the official who tested positive for coronavirus were “side-by-side” on several occasions. The source also revealed to the media outlet that both of them were together on an RAF Voyager between Glasgow and Aberdeen.

UK exempts Indians from hotel quarantine

The British government has announced that Indian travellers will no longer be subjected to mandatory 10 days of hotel quarantine. The announcement comes two days after the UK moved India from ‘red’ to 'amber’ in its traffic light system for international travel, thereby easing restrictions. The UK's Department of Transport in a statement said that the new rule came into effect starting 4 am local time on Sunday, that is August 8.

Owing to the huge expenses and hassle involved, there was a growing demand for easing the travel norms between the two countries. As per the new rule, all passengers from India would have to quarantine themselves at their homes or at a place they’ve registered with the authorities. The total duration of isolation has also been reduced from 14 days to 10. All the travelers would be required to take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight.

(Image: AP)