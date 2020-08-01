UK Records First Case Of A Tick-borne Disease; Symptoms Include Fever, Fatigue

The United Kingdom recorded its first case of the rare-tick borne disease after a person was hospitalised by being diagnosed with babesiosis. According to reports by Public Health England, a second person was taken to hospital with a probable case of tick borne encephalitis (TBE). Reports suggest that Babesiosis is caused by a parasite that infects the red blood cells. TBE is a viral infection that affects the central nervous system.

The new diseases

According to reports, people with weak immune systems are likely to catch babesiosis. Even though the symptoms are mild or sometimes there are no symptoms at all, a weak immune system can become very ill. People with weak immune systems can also present symptoms similar to that of a flu- fever, chills, muscle ache, fatigue and jaundice.

However, reports suggest that people with TBE infection mostly show no symptoms. For those who begin to show symptoms, the first case is very much like a flu. It includes headaches, fever, fatigue and body pain. This can lead to a much more serious second phase which involves meningitis, encephalitis and paralysis.

According to PHE, it was important to aware and take precautions such as keeping to footpaths and avoiding long grass, wearing appropriate clothing, considering the use of repellents containing Deet. However reports suggest that the risk of babesiosis or TBE for the general public is low as of now, but a number of infections can develop following a tick bite which includes a Lyme disease. There are certain measures people can take to reduce the risk of being bitten by ticks.

