UK Regulator Ofgem To Take ‘bold Action’ Over Price Cap As Energy Crisis Deepens

Britain’s leading energy industry regulator, Ofgem, on Thursday announced that it was slated to take some bold measures on price cap on power to address the risks facing the suppliers amid the gas, electricity and fuel price hike. In an official statement on October 28, the agency stated that it would open consultation about capping the prices to enable the suppliers to recover costs and protect millions of households from rocketing bills. As the pressure on the energy sector grows, the agency said that it was going to take steps to protect the short- and long-term interests of consumers, providing greater certainty for investors that focus on strengthening the industry's resilience.

“The unprecedented and unexpected rise in gas and electricity prices over recent months has put energy markets under severe strain,” Ofgem said on Thursday in an open letter. It added, “We have been working with the government, the energy industry, and consumer bodies to manage the situation, protecting consumers during this challenging time.”

Tackling 'deepening energy crisis' in the UK with rare measures

The firm, which is a non-ministerial government department and an independent National Regulatory Authority, recognised by EU Directives, dispatched in an open letter promised to tackle the deepening energy crisis and help electricity suppliers by regulating the price caps that can be changed just twice, annually. “These are challenging times, requiring bold action,” Jonathan Brearley, the chief executive of Ofgem, wrote in the letter. The agency revealed how the companies can use existing licence conditions in the coming weeks and months, and highlighted the broader reform of regulatory frameworks to reflect the risks that the current situation has revealed.

“Our intention is to consult on the price cap methodology to ensure it appropriately reflects the costs, risks and uncertainties facing suppliers,” said Ofgem. “Our expectation that suppliers must continue to comply with their licence obligations including providing support to their most vulnerable consumers. They must take an enhanced approach for monitoring, compliance and enforcement of licence conditions to ensure energy suppliers pursue a sustainable business model, minimising risks to customers and the market as a whole,” it furthermore stressed.

According to Ofgem, the price cap methodology will include a range of mechanisms that will allow suppliers to recover uncertain costs based on what will be considered reasonable at the time of collection. It further noted that the consultation process is in line with the requirements set out in legislation, which require Ofgem to protect consumer interests and have regard to the need for suppliers to finance their efficient costs, which is essential to retain a competitive retail market that delivers for consumers. The consultation will be published by Ofgem in November after the stakeholder responses, and implementation of changes in the forthcoming price cap period (from 1 April 2022).

Image: Unsplash