UK Regulators Confirm Seven Deaths Among Recipients Of AstraZeneca Jabs After Blood Clots

Britain’s top medicines regulator has said that out of the 18.1 million people who were inoculated using the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab in the UK, 30 have developed blood clots. In a report released on April 2, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) further confirmed that seven out of the total affected had already died as of March 24. The report comes as another blow to the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical.

“Our rigorous review into the UK reports of rare and specific types of blood clots is ongoing. Up to and including 24 March, we have received 22 reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and 8 reports of other thrombosis events with low platelets, out of a total of 18.1 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca given by that date,” the MRHA said in a statement. READ | AstraZeneca vaccine export from India to Canada halted to prioritise domestic needs

The updated data was presented as a part of the regulator’s rolling review into Britain's COVID-19 vaccines. While MRHA upped the number of clot-related fatalities, it clearly stated that there was no evidence to link the blood clots to the AstraZeneca/Oxford jabs. In conclusion, they claimed, “benefits of the vaccines against COVID-19 continue to outweigh any risks and you should continue to get your vaccine when invited to do so”.

EU Says There Is 'no Evidence' To Restrict Use Of AstraZeneca

Experts probing links between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots on March 31 said that there is “no evidence” that would support restricting the use of the vaccine in any population. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also said that its safety committee expected to issue an “updated recommendation” on the controversial vaccine after its monthly meeting next week. The statement by EMA comes after Germany had advised against using the AstraZeneca vaccine jab for younger people after rare reports of clotting.

On Tuesday, Germany said that the vaccine shots should not routinely be given to people under 60 because of a rise in reported cases of unusual blood clots in the days after vaccination. EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said, “According to the current scientific knowledge, there is no evidence that would support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population”.

