UK Regulators Want To Restrict AstraZeneca Vaccine; Blood-clot Reports Less Than 1/100,000

The drug regulators in Britain on Wednesday advised not to use the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for adults under-30 as a precautional step against the fear of rare blood-clots. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not issued any age restriction advice and has left it upon member countries to take a decision. The officials cited possible evidence of risks related to the vaccination. Even after the study of European Medicines Agency of "possible link" between the drug and blood clots, the drug regulators in the United Kingdom and European Union focused on the benefits of the vaccine.

The officer also mentioned that this will not affect Britain's vaccine drive assuming the National Health Service receives expected deliveries of other vaccines including those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. On Wednesday afternoon both EU and UK interacted with the press on the results of the investigation of possible and rare blood clot concerns.

'Very Few Cases Of Rare Blood-Clot'

Dr Sabine Straus, chair of its Safety Committee, mentioned that the most useful data came from Germany where one case of clot was found for every 100,000 doses. She further added that there are even fewer reports in UK.

The EU agency has excluded any specific risk factor based on the current information as cases were reported in women under 60 within two weeks of vaccination. As risk of vaccine was seen in few cases, EMA's executive director, Emer Cooke said that the risk of Covid is much more than these side effects.

Countries That Have Stopped Or Limited AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Recently Sweden and Latvia discontinued the rollout of the vaccine and the move was followed by Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Denmark, Norway, and The Netherlands. World Halth Organization (WHO) has however suggested that the vaccine is safe and there is no need of suspension. Following this, many of the nations resumed the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

