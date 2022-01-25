UK Reiterates Slapping Unprecedented Economic Sanctions On Russia Amid Fears Of Invasion

The United Kingdom has issued a fresh warning to Russia amid the looming threat of invading Ukraine. According to The Guardian, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Russia of invoking tough economic sanctions if it tries to harm Kyiv in any possible way. As per the British daily, the statement from Johnson came during a virtual meeting held with US President Joe Biden, officials of the European Union and other NATO officials on Monday. Further, while speaking with the top leaders, Johnson urged the allied nations to work swiftly if Russia tries to invade Kyiv and appealed to the diplomats to keep a close eye on the developments.

"The leaders agreed if Russian invade Ukraine, allies must enact swift retributive responses including an unprecedented package of sanctions," The Guardian quoted the statement released by Downing Street following the discussions lasting over an hour.

"I’ve been to Ukraine several times, I know the people of that country a bit. My judgement is that they will fight. And really, that is not the way the world should be going. I hope they understand that in the Kremlin," added Johnson. Other than Johnson, POTUS Biden insisted to maintain unity among western powers to counter any crisis created by Moscow. "I had a very, very, very good meeting – total unanimity with all the European leaders," The Guardian quoted Biden as saying after finishing a one hour and 20-minute video conference on January 24.

UK will not send troops but will 'stand shoulder to shoulder'

It is worth mentioning the emergency meeting of top world leaders was organised amid the looming threat of Russia's intention to invade Ukraine. According to a report released by the US intelligence, it claimed over 100,000 Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". Earlier on Sunday while speaking to Sky News, UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said it is "extremely unlikely" British troops will be sent to the Russian border. However, he added the country will stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Kyiv. "We will support them in defending themselves. We are standing shoulder to shoulder saying there will be very serious consequences if Russia takes this move to try and invade and also install a puppet regime," Sky News quoted Raab as saying.

Image: AP