UK: Remains Of Royal Warship Which Sunk In 1682 Found Off Coast Of Norfolk

The wreckage of a royal ship that sank in the year 1682 while carrying the 'future king James Stuart' has been located off the coast of Norfolk, UK. According to The Guardian report, two brothers, Julian and Lincoln Barnwell, along with their late father and two friends, discovered the remains of 'HMS Gloucester' in 2007. James Little, a former Royal Navy submariner and diver, was one of the two friends who participated in it. Furthermore, nearly after four years of search that spanned a region of over 5,000 nautical miles, the remains were discovered.

The HMS Gloucester went aground 28 miles off the coast of Great Yarmouth after a disagreement about how to navigate the Norfolk sandbanks between Stuart, then Duke of York, and the ship's captain James Ayres. It sank almost within an hour after the strike, at around 5.30 a.m. (local time) on May 6, killing between 130 and 250 crew as well as passengers, the Independent reported.

Following the strike, Duke of York, James luckily survived, having delayed departing the warship until the last possible moment, risking the lives of those who, due to protocol, were unable to evacuate the ship before royalty. He took no accountability for the sinking, instead accused the captain and demanded to be hanged right at once. However, it is to note that Ayres was court-martialed and imprisoned, the Independent reported. From 1685 to 1688, James Stuart reigned as King James II of England and Ireland and King James VII of Scotland.

Additionally, even though the brothers discovered the spot in 2007, it is only now that the finding could be made public because of the time it took to determine the identity of the vessel and the requirement to safeguard an 'at risk' location on international seas. As per media reports, the ship was ripped apart at the keel, and the hull was buried in the sand.

During the team's fourth dive season hunting for the ship, Lincoln Barnwell claimed they were skeptical that they would uncover HMS Gloucester, but that changed quickly. He said, "On my descent to the seabed, the first thing I spotted were large cannon laying on white sand, it was awe-inspiring and really beautiful,” Sky News reported.

According to the Sky News report, it has been called the most significant marine revelation since the Mary Rose, a warship from King Henry VIII's Tudor fleet that sank in 1545 and was restored in 1982. The HMS Gloucester was built for the English navy in 1652 and saw action in the Anglo-Spanish war (1654-1660) as well as the second and third Anglo-Dutch wars.

(Image: shutterstock/ Representative)