UK Reports 30 Cases Of Blood Clots After Usage Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

The UK has reported 30 cases of blood clots after the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine. As per news agency ANI report citing another publication, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said on April 1 that “Up to and including 24 March, we have received 22 reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and 8 reports of other thrombosis events with low platelets, out of a total of 18.1 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca given by that date."

This came after early in mid-March, the country had reported only five thrombosis cases after the usage of AstraZeneca vaccines. Just a couple of weeks prior to that, the European medicines Agency (EMA) had announced that the AstraZeneca shots are “safe and effective” against COVID-19 after some European nations temporarily suspended the use of jabs. Eventually, later several leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson got vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine to restore public trust.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 12 said that there was no reason as of now for nations to suspend the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as several European nations halted its roll-out over fears of a blood clot. United Nations (UN) health agency spokesperson Margaret Harris told the reporters that “Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine” and added, “There is no indication to not use it.”

EU Says There Is 'no Evidence' To Restrict Use Of AstraZeneca

Experts probing links between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots on March 31 said that there is “no evidence” that would support restricting the use of the vaccine in any population. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also said that its safety committee expected to issue an “updated recommendation” on the controversial vaccine after its monthly meeting next week. The statement by EMA comes after Germany had advised against using the AstraZeneca vaccine jab for younger people after rare reports of clotting.

On Tuesday, Germany said that the vaccine shots should not routinely be given to people under 60 because of a rise in reported cases of unusual blood clots in the days after vaccination. EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said, “According to the current scientific knowledge, there is no evidence that would support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population”.

