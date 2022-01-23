UK Reports 426 Cases Of New Omicron BA.2 Sub-Strain, Here's All You Need To Know About It

Amid the extreme pressure being faced by the health care system across the world due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, researchers have found a new form of Omicron named BA.2 which has infected a total of 426 people in the UK. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has designated it as a "variant under investigation," reported Sputnik. Scientists have not been able to gather much information about the so-called BA.2 sub-variant, but UKHSA is carrying out laboratory and epidemiological investigations to understand the severity of the new Omicron strain.

“As is routine for any new variants under investigation, UKHSA is carrying out laboratory and epidemiological investigations to better understand the characteristics of this variant," the UKHSA said. “We will continue to monitor this situation closely and recommend appropriate public health measures if needed. More detail will be available in UKHSA’s regular variant technical briefings," reported Sputnik

All you need to know about the new Omicron BA.2 Sub-Strain

The new Omicron BA.2 sub-strain was first detected in 146 patients in London on December 6, 2021, and 97 cases of the new Omicron BA.2 sub-strain were reported in the surrounding southeastern regions outside the capital city. So far, the new BA.2 variant has been found in 40 countries. It is necessary to mention here that scientists and health experts have not been able to detect the origin of the new BA.2 mutant. In Denmark, the new BA.2 mutant has been accounted for 45 percent of cases in the second week of January, 20% higher than the cases reported in the last week of December 2021.

Based on the analysis conducted in Denmark, the hospitalisation and mortality rates suggest that there is not much difference between BA.1 and BA.2. Due to insufficient data, the severity of BA.2 has not been determined, but UKHSA continues to investigate. Denmark’s Statens Serum Institut (SSI) researcher Anders Fomsgaard said he was not worried but puzzled by BA.2's rapid growth. It may be that it is more resistant to the immunity in the population, which allows it to infect more. We do not know yet, "he told Danish media, reported Sputnik. The new BA.2 variant could possibly evade patients' acquired immunity to BA.1 and cause repeat infections, he added.

COVID situation in the UK

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that all the COVID-related restrictions across the country would be lifted on January 26, as data shows a steep downfall in cases and hospitalisation rates. The tallies for COVID cases in the UK reached 76,807 on Saturday, 54% less than the cases detected two weeks ago. So far, a total of 1,77,000 people have died in the UK due to COVID-related illnesses, as per the Office for National Statistics. With this death tally, the UK has reached the seventh position in the world for having the highest number of COVID-related deaths.