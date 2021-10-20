UK Reports More Than 50,000 COVID Cases In A Day; Govt Encourages Booster Jabs For People

Almost three months after the United Kingdom celebrated the "freedom day" as a mark to lift all the covid restrictions, the cases of coronavirus have again started to soar. Subsequently, the government appealed to the citizens to get the booster jabs in order to keep the deadly virus at bay.

However, the government clarified that they have no plans to reimpose the COVID restrictions again in the country. Notably, 80% of people aged 12 and above have received two vaccine doses and millions are being offered a booster shot, including everyone aged over 50. However, the United Kingdom recorded almost 50,000 new infections in a single day this week.

According to the official figures, the cases are averaging more than 44,000 a day, up by 16% from a week earlier. Surprisingly, amid the chaotic situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government refused to implement a compulsory facemask.

According to the health experts familiar with the development of COVID-19 in the UK, Britain is relying heavily on vaccines to keep the virus at bay during the fall and winter months. Meanwhile, Chief Executive of the health care group NHS Confederation, Matthew Taylor, stressed that the government needs to ramp up the COVID-19 measures again to avoid a chaotic situation in the country.

“It is time for the government to enact Plan B of its strategy without delay because, without preemptive action, we risk stumbling into a winter crisis," Taylor said.

Johnson had lifted the restrictions at the time COVID cases was at peak

It is worth noting that the government had earlier planned to lift the lockdown on June 11, however, it was deferred to July 19, apprehending an abrupt increase in the COVID-19 cases due to the entry of the Delta variant.

The government lifted domestic coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory face covering and social distancing. Nightclubs and other crowded venues were allowed to open at full capacity, and people were no longer advised to work from home.

Health experts raised eyebrows over the decision as the UK was going through a tough phase due to the delta variant when the announcement was made. However, the government paid no heed to the calls of various top health experts.

