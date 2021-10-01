UK Responds To India's Reciprocal COVID Quarantine Norm; Claims 'want To Make Travel Easy'

The Boris Johnson administration has reacted to India's 10-day mandatory quarantine for British nationals arriving from the UK. Responding to the development, a British High Commission spokesperson said that the UK is expanding its policy across the globe in a phased approach.

“The UK is continuing to work on expanding the policy to countries and territories across the globe in a phased approach," the spokesperson said adding that their government is continuing to engage with the Indian government on technical cooperation to expand Britain's recognition of vaccine certification to vaccinated people by "relevant public health body in India."

The spokesperson said that the UK is open to travel and a lot of Indians are already coming into the country, be it business people, tourists or students. He informed that more than 62,000 student visas have been issued in the year, ending on June 2021, which is an uptick of around 30% compared to the previous year. "We want to make the process of travelling as easy as possible," the spokesperson said.

India mandates 10-day COVID quarantine for British nationals

India on Friday mandated that irrespective of Covid vaccination status, British nationals arriving from the United Kingdom will have to undergo 10-day mandatory quarantine. The new travel advisory will be applicable from October 4.

According to the advisory, all British nationals coming to India will have to take the RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel. They also have to take a COVID test on arrival in India and a final COVID test 8 days after arrival. India's reciprocal action was in response to UK's vaccine racism.

UK Vaccine Racism

Initially, the Boris Johnson administration considered Indians travelling to UK 'unvaccinated' even if they were double jabbed. The primary advisory did not recognise Oxford AstraZeneca formulated COVID vaccine - Covishield.

After criticism, the Serum Institute of India-manufactured vaccine was recognised by Britain. However, Indians still have to undergo mandatory quarantine regardless of their vaccination status.